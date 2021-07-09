Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gareth Southgate: football management as a team sport

By Andre Spicer, Professor of Organisational Behaviour, Cass Business School, City, University of London
Over the course of England’s journey to the Euro 2020 final, one of the most fascinating plays has been happening just off the pitch. Whenever the TV camera cuts to the team’s manager Gareth Southgate, he is occasionally seen standing alone on the edge of the field, urging his team on.

But most of the time he is deep in conversation with his assistant Steve Holland. It is regular proof of how Southgate approaches key decisions and planning.

Those plans, and England’s progress in the competition, have led to Southgate’s style of management and leadership being widely celebrated.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


