Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU flag torn down from Georgian Parliament in second day of far-right street violence

By OC Media
Share this article
Several thousand people including queer rights activists and supporters as well as opposition leaders gathered outside the parliament building in Tbilisi to protest violence against LGBTQI+ Pride organizers.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Mzilikazi Khumalo: a stellar Zulu, African, Pan African and cosmopolitan composer
~ Five lessons on bringing truth back to politics from Britain's first female philosophy professor
~ Afghanistan: two decades of Nato help leaves a failed and fractured state on the brink of civil war
~ What the Euro 2020 referees can teach the Premier League
~ The ocean is full of tiny plastic particles – we found a way to track them with satellites
~ Before Shark Week and 'Jaws,' World War II spawned America's shark obsession
~ 3 billion people cannot afford a healthy diet
~ Gareth Southgate: football management as a team sport
~ Spike in COVID-19 cases points to gaps in South Africa's response
~ Malaysian artists and activists face probe over a short film depicting police brutality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter