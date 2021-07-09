Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Nigeria's weak health system affects women and girls the most

By Akanni Ibukun Akinyemi, Professor, Obafemi Awolowo University
Share this article
Nigeria’s healthcare service delivery is very poor. It ranks among the worst globally in terms of access and quality. In 2018 it was ranked 142 out of 195 countries by the general medical journal, the Lancet. The World Bank ranks it 42 on a scale of 100 in its universal coverage index, which indicates the availability of essential healthcare services in the participating countries.

Some of the reasons for…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ BAME groups are underrepresented in polls of public opinion – here's why it matters
~ Refusal to give MP maternity cover is a missed opportunity for more equitable parliament
~ COVID-19 vaccine boosters: is a third dose really needed?
~ Nizar Banat: the voice of truth assassinated by the Palestinian Authority
~ By gathering knowledge, volunteers step in to save and revive the Macedonian music industry
~ Why most economists continue to back lockdowns
~ Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here's the evidence so you can decide
~ Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What's behind the monster gem boom?
~ Illegal, improper, unacceptable: revelations about Crown's casino culture just get worse
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the next chapter in the vaccine rollout
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter