BAME groups are underrepresented in polls of public opinion – here's why it matters
By Susie Wang, Research Associate, University of Groningen
Adam Corner, Honorary Research Fellow in Psychology, Affiliate of the centre for Climate Change & Social Transformations (CAST), Cardiff University
Charles Ogunbode, Assistant Professor in Applied Psychology, University of Nottingham
The question of systemic racism in Britain has been impossible to avoid over the past year. But what about the more basic question of ensuring that ethnic minority voices are heard?
People from Black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds make up 14% of the UK. However, BAME participants are often hugely underrepresented in “nationally representative” polls, with BAME representation ranging below…
© The Conversation
- Friday, July 9, 2021