Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Understanding Ghana's students is key to fixing the country

By Kajsa Hallberg Adu, Researcher in Higher Education and Migration, KTH Royal Institute of Technology
Share this article
A great many African countries had shown steady economic growth in the decade prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. But all have failed to adequately create opportunities for the young people in their countries. With growing youth populations, creating paths for education and employment is a make or break issue for the continent.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nizar Banat: the voice of truth assassinated by the Palestinian Authority
~ By gathering knowledge, volunteers step in to save and revive the Macedonian music industry
~ Why most economists continue to back lockdowns
~ Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here's the evidence so you can decide
~ Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What's behind the monster gem boom?
~ Illegal, improper, unacceptable: revelations about Crown's casino culture just get worse
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the next chapter in the vaccine rollout
~ UN Rights Body Needs to Act on Ethiopia
~ Japan to side with Taiwan over China
~ Could Sri Lanka's ship fire have been avoided? Here's what we can learn from the shocking environmental disaster
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter