Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here's the evidence so you can decide

By Nathan Bartlett, Associate Professor, School of Biomedical Sciences and Pharmacy, University of Newcastle
Share this article
Weeks do matter when it comes to the Delta strain. With Australia still heavily reliant on the AstraZeneca vaccine, for now it makes sense to reduce the time between the first and second jab.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nizar Banat: the voice of truth assassinated by the Palestinian Authority
~ By gathering knowledge, volunteers step in to save and revive the Macedonian music industry
~ Why most economists continue to back lockdowns
~ Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What's behind the monster gem boom?
~ Illegal, improper, unacceptable: revelations about Crown's casino culture just get worse
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the next chapter in the vaccine rollout
~ UN Rights Body Needs to Act on Ethiopia
~ Japan to side with Taiwan over China
~ Understanding Ghana's students is key to fixing the country
~ Could Sri Lanka's ship fire have been avoided? Here's what we can learn from the shocking environmental disaster
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter