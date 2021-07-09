Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With seas rising and storms surging, who will pay for New Zealand’s most vulnerable coastal properties?

By Tom Logan, Lecturer of Civil Systems Engineering, University of Canterbury
Share this article
With climate change making more than 30,000 coastal properties potentially uninsurable within the next 25 years, government-led solutions should be fast-tracked.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the next chapter in the vaccine rollout
~ UN Rights Body Needs to Act on Ethiopia
~ Japan to side with Taiwan over China
~ Could Sri Lanka's ship fire have been avoided? Here's what we can learn from the shocking environmental disaster
~ Is when you lose your virginity and have your first kid really written in your genes? Not quite
~ 'I'm scared we won't have money for food': how children cope with food insecurity in Australia
~ Developers say the reef at St. Vincent's Indian Bay is dead. These photos say otherwise
~ Grattan on Friday: General's vaccine advance waits on more fuel
~ Developers say the reef at St. Vincent's Indian Bay is dead; these photos say otherwise
~ Revised UN Counterterrorism Strategy Has Stronger Rights Focus
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter