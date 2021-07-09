'I'm scared we won't have money for food': how children cope with food insecurity in Australia
By Christina Mary Pollard, Associate professor, Curtin University
Stefania Velardo, Senior Lecturer, Flinders University
Sue Booth, Adjunct Academic, College of Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University
Food is not the only answer to food insecurity. Families struggling with severe disadvantage need adequate and ongoing financial protection to ensure their children have enough to eat.
- Thursday, July 8, 2021