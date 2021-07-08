Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Revised UN Counterterrorism Strategy Has Stronger Rights Focus

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A wide view of the Security Council meeting on peace and security in Africa, with a focus on countering terrorism and extremism in Africa on March 3, 2020  © 2020 Loey Felipe/UN Photo Human rights has long been the weakest of the four pillars of the 2006 United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, an international roadmap for addressing terrorist threats. Many UN member countries have quashed peaceful dissent, dangerously expanded surveillance powers, targeted religious and ethnic groups, and curtailed due process and fair trial rights under the guise of countering…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


