Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines Loses a Press Freedom Fighter

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image National Union of Journalists of the Philippines chairman Nonoy Espina speaks to other journalists and activists as they gather to hold a vigil on the eve of the promulgation of the Maguindanao massacre trial on December 18, 2019 in Manila, Philippines. © 2019 Jes Aznar/Getty Images The Philippines lost one of its foremost press freedom fighters Wednesday night. Jose Jaime Espina, popularly known as “Nonoy,” died from liver cancer just days after recovering from Covid-19, his family said. He was 59. A longtime journalist based mainly in the central Philippines region…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Grattan on Friday: General's vaccine advance waits on more fuel
~ Developers say the reef at St. Vincent's Indian Bay is dead; these photos say otherwise
~ Revised UN Counterterrorism Strategy Has Stronger Rights Focus
~ ‘Return to normal’ travel and research may bring hazards to northern, Indigenous communities
~ Vital Signs: RBA governor Philip Lowe's dangerous game on interest rates
~ Can Taiwan rely on Australia when it comes to China? New poll shows most Australians don't want to send the ADF
~ Loss in the pandemic: when a loved one dies, being cut off from the grieving process can make things harder
~ Don't just blame the Libs for treating universities harshly. Labor's 1980s policies ushered in government interference
~ Friday essay: beyond 'statue shaming' — grappling with Australia's legacies of slavery
~ Will your grandchildren have the chance to visit Australia’s sacred trees? Only if our sick indifference to Aboriginal heritage is cured
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter