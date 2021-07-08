‘Return to normal’ travel and research may bring hazards to northern, Indigenous communities
By Christina Goldhar, PhD. Candidate, Geography, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Arielle Frenette, PhD candidate, Department of Geography, Université Laval
Crystal Gail Fraser, Assistant Professor, Dept. of History, Classics, & Religion and the Faculty of Native Studies, University of Alberta
Julia Christensen, Canada Research Chair in Northern Governance and Public Policy, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Summer 2021 is too soon for southern-based researchers and travellers to return to northern, Indigenous communities in the wake of COVID-19, for research fieldwork or leisure.
