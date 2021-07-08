Don't just blame the Libs for treating universities harshly. Labor's 1980s policies ushered in government interference
By Hannah Forsyth, Senior Lecturer in History, Australian Catholic University
Geoffrey Sherington, Emeritus Professor, University of Sydney
Liberal Prime Minister Robert Menzies insisted universities should have protection from political interference. But Bob Hawke's education minister John Dawkins dismantled these protections.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 8, 2021