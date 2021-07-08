Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Athlete’s Olympics Suspension Highlights Influence of War on Drugs

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the first heat of the semi-finals in women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Eugene, Oregon © 2021 Ashley Landis/AP Images The suspension last week of sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson from competing on the United States Olympic team is yet another example of how the war on drugs is adversely impacting individuals and communities around the country. After testing positive for Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component of cannabis, Richardson accepted…


