Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plant-based burgers: should some be considered 'junk food'?

By Richard Hoffman, Associate lecturer, Nutritional Biochemistry, University of Hertfordshire
Share this article
Plant-based diets have surged in popularity during the past few years. As a result, there’s been a boom in demand for plant-based alternatives to favourite foods – including meats, such as sausages and burgers. The plant-based meat alternatives industry is projected to see massive growth over the next few years. But there is still a lot we don’t know about these food products – including whether they’re as healthy as some may think.

Although many of these products claim to…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Chile: election of progressive indigenous academic to oversee constitutional reform is a blow to right-wing establishment
~ Even if Bolsonaro leaves power, deforestation in Brazil will be hard to stop
~ Why do cauliflowers look so odd? We've cracked the maths behind their 'fractal' shape
~ America's founders believed civic education and historical knowledge would prevent tyranny – and foster democracy
~ Environmental racism: New study investigates whether Nova Scotia dump boosted cancer rates in nearby Black community
~ Meet Rumble, Canada’s new 'free speech' platform — and its impact on the fight against online misinformation
~ COVID vaccine weekly: England to lift remaining restrictions as planned
~ The ‘return to normal’ for northern, Indigenous communities should not mean a return to the northern research status quo
~ Another Critic Detained in Belarus on Undisclosed Charges
~ Exiled Turkish journalist attacked in Germany
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter