Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chile: election of progressive indigenous academic to oversee constitutional reform is a blow to right-wing establishment

By Carole Concha Bell, PhD candidate, Department of Spanish, Portuguese & Latin American Studies, King's College London
Share this article
An indigenous academic will head up Chile’s newly formed constitutional convention, sending shock waves through Chile’s conservative right-wing establishment.

Elisa Loncon was voted in by delegates on July 4 after an election on May 17 returned a large majority of independent and opposition members. For many, her leadership heralds the start of a radical progressive shift in the country’s politics.

The 155-member constitutional convention will now meet to rewrite Chile’s constitution,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Plant-based burgers: should some be considered 'junk food'?
~ Even if Bolsonaro leaves power, deforestation in Brazil will be hard to stop
~ Why do cauliflowers look so odd? We've cracked the maths behind their 'fractal' shape
~ America's founders believed civic education and historical knowledge would prevent tyranny – and foster democracy
~ Environmental racism: New study investigates whether Nova Scotia dump boosted cancer rates in nearby Black community
~ Meet Rumble, Canada’s new 'free speech' platform — and its impact on the fight against online misinformation
~ COVID vaccine weekly: England to lift remaining restrictions as planned
~ The ‘return to normal’ for northern, Indigenous communities should not mean a return to the northern research status quo
~ Another Critic Detained in Belarus on Undisclosed Charges
~ Exiled Turkish journalist attacked in Germany
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter