Chile: election of progressive indigenous academic to oversee constitutional reform is a blow to right-wing establishment
By Carole Concha Bell, PhD candidate, Department of Spanish, Portuguese & Latin American Studies, King's College London
An indigenous academic will head up Chile’s newly formed constitutional convention, sending shock waves through Chile’s conservative right-wing establishment.
Elisa Loncon was voted in by delegates on July 4 after an election on May 17 returned a large majority of independent and opposition members. For many, her leadership heralds the start of a radical progressive shift in the country’s politics.
The 155-member constitutional convention will now meet to rewrite Chile’s constitution,…
- Thursday, July 8, 2021