Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Even if Bolsonaro leaves power, deforestation in Brazil will be hard to stop

By Larissa Basso, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Politics, Stockholm University
Cristina Yumie Aoki Inoue, Professor, Institute of International Relations, University of Brasilia
Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon made global headlines in 2019, thanks to massive wildfires and the election of anti-environmentalist president Jair Bolsonaro. Brazilians took to the streets against it, and retailers and consumers threatened to boycott Brazilian products. But while the pandemic has dominated the headlines in 2020 and…


© The Conversation -


