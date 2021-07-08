Even if Bolsonaro leaves power, deforestation in Brazil will be hard to stop
By Larissa Basso, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Politics, Stockholm University
Cristina Yumie Aoki Inoue, Professor, Institute of International Relations, University of Brasilia
Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon made global headlines in 2019, thanks to massive wildfires and the election of anti-environmentalist president Jair Bolsonaro. Brazilians took to the streets against it, and retailers and consumers threatened to boycott Brazilian products. But while the pandemic has dominated the headlines in 2020 and…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 8, 2021