Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do cauliflowers look so odd? We've cracked the maths behind their 'fractal' shape

By Etienne Farcot, Assistant professor of Mathematics, University of Nottingham
Share this article
Have you ever stared at a cauliflower before preparing it and got lost in its stunningly beautiful pattern? Probably not, if you are in your right mind, but I reassure you it’s worth a try. What you’ll find is that what at first sight looks like an amorphous blob has a striking regularity.

If you take a good look, you will see that the many florets look alike and are composed of miniature versions of themselves. In maths, we call this property self-similarity, which is a defining feature of abstract geometrical objects called…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Plant-based burgers: should some be considered 'junk food'?
~ Chile: election of progressive indigenous academic to oversee constitutional reform is a blow to right-wing establishment
~ Even if Bolsonaro leaves power, deforestation in Brazil will be hard to stop
~ America's founders believed civic education and historical knowledge would prevent tyranny – and foster democracy
~ Environmental racism: New study investigates whether Nova Scotia dump boosted cancer rates in nearby Black community
~ Meet Rumble, Canada’s new 'free speech' platform — and its impact on the fight against online misinformation
~ COVID vaccine weekly: England to lift remaining restrictions as planned
~ The ‘return to normal’ for northern, Indigenous communities should not mean a return to the northern research status quo
~ Another Critic Detained in Belarus on Undisclosed Charges
~ Exiled Turkish journalist attacked in Germany
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter