Environmental racism: New study investigates whether Nova Scotia dump boosted cancer rates in nearby Black community
By Ingrid Waldron, Professor, Faculty of Humanities, HOPE Chair in Peace & Health, McMaster University
Juliet Daniel, Professor, Department of Biology, McMaster University
Black residents of Shelburne, N.S., spent decades living near a dump, worrying about its possible connection to elevated cancer rates. A new study will investigate the dump's long-term consequences.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 8, 2021