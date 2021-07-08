Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ‘return to normal’ for northern, Indigenous communities should not mean a return to the northern research status quo

By Christina Goldhar, PhD. Candidate, Geography, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Arielle Frenette, PhD candidate, Department of Geography, Université Laval
Crystal Gail Fraser, Assistant Professor, Dept. of History, Classics, & Religion and the Faculty of Native Studies, University of Alberta
Julia Christensen, Canada Research Chair in Northern Governance and Public Policy, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Share this article
Summer 2021 is too soon for southern-based researchers and travellers to return to northern, Indigenous communities in the wake of COVID-19, for research fieldwork or leisure.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Plant-based burgers: should some be considered 'junk food'?
~ Chile: election of progressive indigenous academic to oversee constitutional reform is a blow to right-wing establishment
~ Even if Bolsonaro leaves power, deforestation in Brazil will be hard to stop
~ Why do cauliflowers look so odd? We've cracked the maths behind their 'fractal' shape
~ America's founders believed civic education and historical knowledge would prevent tyranny – and foster democracy
~ Environmental racism: New study investigates whether Nova Scotia dump boosted cancer rates in nearby Black community
~ Meet Rumble, Canada’s new 'free speech' platform — and its impact on the fight against online misinformation
~ COVID vaccine weekly: England to lift remaining restrictions as planned
~ Another Critic Detained in Belarus on Undisclosed Charges
~ Exiled Turkish journalist attacked in Germany
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter