Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another Critic Detained in Belarus on Undisclosed Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Tatiana Kouzina at a conference in 2019. © Private On July 8, a court in Minsk ordered Tatiana Kouzina, a prominent Belarusian researcher and policy analyst, be held in pretrial custody for two months.   Security officials detained Kuzina at the Minsk airport on June 28, as she was going through passport control for her Georgia-bound flight. Her family had no information about her whereabouts until the next morning, when a law enforcement officer called to inform them Kouzina was being held at the city’s Okrestina detention center “as a suspect in a criminal investigation.”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Plant-based burgers: should some be considered 'junk food'?
~ Chile: election of progressive indigenous academic to oversee constitutional reform is a blow to right-wing establishment
~ Even if Bolsonaro leaves power, deforestation in Brazil will be hard to stop
~ Why do cauliflowers look so odd? We've cracked the maths behind their 'fractal' shape
~ America's founders believed civic education and historical knowledge would prevent tyranny – and foster democracy
~ Environmental racism: New study investigates whether Nova Scotia dump boosted cancer rates in nearby Black community
~ Meet Rumble, Canada’s new 'free speech' platform — and its impact on the fight against online misinformation
~ COVID vaccine weekly: England to lift remaining restrictions as planned
~ The ‘return to normal’ for northern, Indigenous communities should not mean a return to the northern research status quo
~ Exiled Turkish journalist attacked in Germany
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter