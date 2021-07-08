Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Exiled Turkish journalist attacked in Germany

By Eonderoglu
NewsAfter the assault of an exiled and critical Turkish journalist in Berlin, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) requests a full investigation and safety guarantees for the journalist.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


