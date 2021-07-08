Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global minimum corporation tax rate: why the argument that it breaches EU law will probably fail

By Rebecca Parry, Professor of Law and Co-Director of the Centre for Business and Insolvency Law, Nottingham Trent University
The commitment by 130 countries to introduce a 15% minimum corporation tax has stirred up objections from some countries that could make it more difficult to implement. Notably Estonia and Hungary contend that the agreement, brokered by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), contravenes EU law, potentially causing a problem for the 23 member states which are parties to the agreement.

