Human Rights Observatory

Plant-based burgers: can they be considered 'junk food'?

By Richard Hoffman, Associate lecturer, Nutritional Biochemistry, University of Hertfordshire
Plant-based diets have surged in popularity during the past few years. As a result, there’s been a boom in demand for plant-based alternatives to favourite foods – including meats, such as sausages and burgers. The plant-based meat alternatives industry is projected to see massive growth over the next few years. But there is still a lot we don’t know about these food products – including whether they’re as healthy as some may think.

Although many of these products claim to…


