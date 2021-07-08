Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pasha 114: Lessons from COVID-19 for other global crises

By Ozayr Patel, Digital Editor
Share this article
Disasters like the COVID-19 pandemic provide the world with a learning opportunity. It is important that global events like this are used to invoke change for a better world. The pandemic was coming; there have been near misses in this century alone, like SARS, avian influenza and Ebola. But the world hasn’t learnt from them. Governments and citizens must take up the challenge to make real change for a better future.

It’s not only pandemics that are the problem. The world faces huge issues like climate change, poverty, inequality and many others. Governments need to stop looking at…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Exiled Turkish journalist attacked in Germany
~ Independent Vietnamese journalist arrested on trumped-up tax charge
~ Global minimum corporation tax rate: why the argument that it breaches EU law will probably fail
~ Steve Kekana: an 80s South African pop star, and much more
~ Plant-based burgers: can they be considered 'junk food'?
~ Unpaid care work still falls on women: seven steps that could shift the balance
~ Why payroll fraud in the DRC's education sector will be hard to fix
~ Ghana's students are keen to contribute: but the country makes it hard for them to do so
~ Resolving tensions between global development goals and local aspirations
~ Treat illegal drug use as health issue, says UK government review – here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter