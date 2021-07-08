Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana's students are keen to contribute: but the country makes it hard for them to do so

By Kajsa Hallberg Adu, Researcher in Higher Education and Migration, KTH Royal Institute of Technology
A great many African countries had shown steady economic growth in the decade prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. But all have failed to adequately create opportunities for the young people in their countries. With growing youth populations, creating paths for education and employment is a make or break issue for the continent.


© The Conversation -


