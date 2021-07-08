Tolerance.ca
Resolving tensions between global development goals and local aspirations

By Kai Mausch, Senior Economist, World Agroforestry (ICRAF)
David Harris, Honorary Lecturer, Bangor University
Javier Revilla Diez, Professor, University of Cologne
The Sustainable Development Goals – a set of 17 globally agreed-upon targets for the year 2030 – are clearly listed and appear to be easy to subscribe to. However, development planning and the implementation of development projects are never straightforward.

Trade-offs between the 17 goals have to be considered. The pursuit of one goal may negatively affect the achievement of another. For instance, raising farmer incomes may lead to unaffordable food for the…


© The Conversation -


