Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Treat illegal drug use as health issue, says UK government review – here's why

By Ian Hamilton, Associate Professor of Addiction, University of York
Share this article
The scale of the illicit drug trade in the UK is immense. Last year, the first part of an independent review of the drugs trade found the market in the UK was estimated to be worth £9.4 billion a year – with the health, social and criminal damage from this industry costing society an estimated £19 billion annually.

The review was conducted by Dame Carol Black, a medical practitioner and researcher…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Exiled Turkish journalist attacked in Germany
~ Independent Vietnamese journalist arrested on trumped-up tax charge
~ Global minimum corporation tax rate: why the argument that it breaches EU law will probably fail
~ Steve Kekana: an 80s South African pop star, and much more
~ Plant-based burgers: can they be considered 'junk food'?
~ Pasha 114: Lessons from COVID-19 for other global crises
~ Unpaid care work still falls on women: seven steps that could shift the balance
~ Why payroll fraud in the DRC's education sector will be hard to fix
~ Ghana's students are keen to contribute: but the country makes it hard for them to do so
~ Resolving tensions between global development goals and local aspirations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter