Human Rights Observatory

It’s not all negative: The experiences of parents with a newborn during COVID-19 lockdown

By Alison Paradis, Professor, Psychology, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Emily-Helen Todorov, PhD Candidate, Psychology, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Natacha Godbout, Full Professor, Sexology, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
The COVID-19 pandemic and associated public health measures have added a whole new set of challenges for parents. Their social support systems diminished, economic security threatened and access to essential services limited.

There is no doubt that the pandemic has had a substantial impact on parents, with documented increases in mental health difficulties, alcohol consumption and suicidal thoughts.


© The Conversation -


