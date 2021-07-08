Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UK Shouldn’t Detain Asylum Seekers Offshore

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A group of people on the deck of HMC Seeker as they wait to be brought ashore by the UK Border Force in Kent. September 22, 2020. © 2020 Gareth Fuller/PA Wire via AP Images The United Kingdom government’s new borders bill is expected to include the option of detaining asylum seekers offshore, according to multiple news reports. The emerging details of the policy shift suggest an approach that would not only likely cause harm and be costly, but would not address legitimate concerns about the integrity of the UK asylum process. The human toll of warehousing asylum…


© Human Rights Watch


