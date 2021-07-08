Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil’s Amazon Governors: Deliver Results to Secure Support

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Governors and vice-governors of Brazil’s Amazon states at the 17th Forum of Governors of the Legal Amazon, March 2019. © 2019  Marcelo Loureiro / Secom © (São Paulo) – The governors of Brazilian Amazon states should take immediate measures to deliver on their pledges to curb illegal deforestation, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The success of the governors’ efforts to secure international funding for their states will largely depend on their ability to demonstrate real progress in protecting rights and addressing the escalating destruction of…


© Human Rights Watch -


