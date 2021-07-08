Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

European Parliament condemns closure of Apple Daily, urges Hong Kong authorities to release all detained journalists

By hytang
NewsIn an urgent resolution adopted on 8th of July, the European Parliament condemned the forced closure of Apple Daily newspaper and urged for the immediate release of all detained journalists in Hong Kong. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) commends this much-needed resolution addressing the escalating crackdown on press freedom in the territory.On the 8th of July, 2021, the European Parliament adopted with a landslide majority an urgent resolution denouncing


© Reporters without borders -


