Human Rights Observatory

Do I need a COVID-19 booster shot? 6 questions answered on how to stay protected

By William Petri, Professor of Medicine, University of Virginia
The increasing prevalence of new coronavirus variants is raising questions about how well protected those who’ve already had their COVID-19 shots are against evolving forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Here, microbiology and infectious disease specialist William Petri of the University of Virginia answers some common questions about COVID-19 booster shots.

1. What is a booster shot?


© The Conversation -


