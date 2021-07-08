Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Knowing how heat and humidity affect your body can help you stay safe during heat waves

By JohnEric W. Smith, Associate Professor of Exercise Physiology, Mississippi State University
Less than a month into North America’s official summer, heat waves are blistering much of the West. California and the Southwest are facing excessive heat watches for the second time, after a mid-June heat wave pushed temperatures above 100 F (38 C).

And in late June an intense heat dome settled over the Pacific…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


