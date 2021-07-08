Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Haiti's president assassinated: 5 essential reads to give you key history and insight

By Catesby Holmes, International Editor | Politics Editor, The Conversation US
Share this article
Expert background on Haiti, where President Jovenel Moïse's July 7 killing is the latest in the Caribbean nation's long list of struggles.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A Victory for Rule of Law in South Africa
~ UK Shouldn’t Detain Asylum Seekers Offshore
~ Haiti: Investigate President’s Killing
~ Brazil’s Amazon Governors: Deliver Results to Secure Support
~ European Parliament condemns closure of Apple Daily, urges Hong Kong authorities to release all detained journalists
~ We should treat COVID like norovirus -- not the flu
~ Grattan on Friday: Shortage of fuel hampers the general's vaccine advance
~ Do I need a COVID-19 booster shot? 6 questions answered on how to stay protected
~ Knowing how heat and humidity affect your body can help you stay safe during heat waves
~ From flying boats to secret Soviet weapons to alien visitors – a brief cultural history of UFOs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter