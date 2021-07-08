Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Political frustration in Northern Ireland has heightened tension around 'marching season'

By Ger FitzGerald, Adjunct Professor of Political Science, George Mason University
Share this article
Northern Ireland's Orange Order will take to the streets on July 12 to commemorate a Protestant military victory. A scholar explains why this year the risk of unrest is heightened.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A Victory for Rule of Law in South Africa
~ UK Shouldn’t Detain Asylum Seekers Offshore
~ Haiti: Investigate President’s Killing
~ Brazil’s Amazon Governors: Deliver Results to Secure Support
~ European Parliament condemns closure of Apple Daily, urges Hong Kong authorities to release all detained journalists
~ We should treat COVID like norovirus -- not the flu
~ Grattan on Friday: Shortage of fuel hampers the general's vaccine advance
~ Do I need a COVID-19 booster shot? 6 questions answered on how to stay protected
~ Knowing how heat and humidity affect your body can help you stay safe during heat waves
~ Haiti's president assassinated: 5 essential reads to give you key history and insight
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter