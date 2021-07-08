Tolerance.ca
'Judge, jury and executioner': why holding militaries to account for alleged war crimes is so hard – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Justin Bergman, Senior Deputy Editor: Politics + Society
Daniel Merino, Assistant Editor: Science, Health, Environment; Co-Host: The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Plus, why sarcasm is so difficult for children to understand – and how to help them. Listen to episode 23 of The Conversation Weekly podcast.


