Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK car industry is speeding towards electric vehicles – but still relies too heavily on imports

By Tom Stacey, Senior Lecturer in Operations and Supply Chain Management, Anglia Ruskin University
Share this article
The road ahead is suddenly looking much clearer for British car making. Two companies, Nissan and Vauxhall owner Stellantis, have announced major investments in UK factories, mostly geared to electric vehicles.

Nissan’s news includes spending £1 billion on creating a new fully electric vehicle at their plant in Sunderland. Around half of…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Australia: Act on UN Review Pledges
~ Bolivia: Lesbian Couple Denied Registration of Union
~ 'Judge, jury and executioner': why holding militaries to account for alleged war crimes is so hard – podcast
~ Environmentalists stage protest in front of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources
~ How The Conversation's journalism made a difference in June
~ In Turkey, 13-year-old girl challenges stereotypes in athletics
~ Supermarket Chain in Russia Acts LGBT-Inclusive, Then Regrets It
~ 3 reasons China could be an alternative mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
~ On the brink of disaster: how decades of progress in Afghanistan could be wiped out in short order
~ Kyrgyzstan: Azimjon Askarov’s Family Awaits Justice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter