Human Rights Observatory

Supermarket Chain in Russia Acts LGBT-Inclusive, Then Regrets It

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A VkusVill’s market in central Moscow, Russia on July 7th, 2021. © 2021 Human Rights Watch Last week, VkusVill, a prominent Russian food market chain, ran an online advertisement entitled “Family Happiness Recipe” that featured, among others, a family that included several lesbian women. In Russia, where discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people is written into law, the boldness of VkusVill’s gesture cannot be underestimated. The chain posted the ad with an 18+ age marker to avoid liability under Russia’s “anti-gay propaganda” law,…


© Human Rights Watch -


