Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3 reasons China could be an alternative mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

By Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat, Lecturer in International Relations, Universitas Islam Indonesia (UII)
The intensified Israeli-Palestinian conflict in May should open our eyes to the failures of the international community to end this cycle of violence.

Getting China on board could help.

On May 17, Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi offered a four-point proposal for peace in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

This is not China’s first effort…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


