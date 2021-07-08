Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Free Prominent Novelist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pham Chi Thanh © Private (New York) – The Vietnamese government should immediately release the dissident writer and novelist Pham Chi Thanh and drop all criminal charges against him, Human Rights Watch said today. Police arrested Thanh, 69, in May 2020 and charged him under article 117 of the penal code, which criminalizes possession or dissemination of “information, materials, and products that aim to oppose the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.” On May 28, 2021, his lawyer was allowed to see Thanh for the first time. His wife, Nguyen Thi Nghiem, later…


© Human Rights Watch -


