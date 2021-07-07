Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Is it more infectious? Is it spreading in schools? This is what we know about the Delta variant and kids

By Margie Danchin, Paediatrician at the Royal Childrens Hospital and Associate Professor and Clinician Scientist, University of Melbourne and MCRI, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Archana Koirala, Paediatrician and Infectious Diseases Specialist, University of Sydney
Fiona Russell, Senior Principal Research Fellow; paediatrician; infectious diseases epidemiologist; vaccinologist, The University of Melbourne
Philip Britton, Senior lecturer, Child and Adolescent Health, University of Sydney
The rise of the Delta variant does seem to be associated with more COVID transmission in schools than what we've seen previously. But kids are much less likely to become severely unwell.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


