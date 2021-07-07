Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will President Moïse's assassination bring stability or unleash even more chaos in Haiti?

By Joseph W. Alliance
Share this article
Moïse's killing comes just five months after the speech in which he claimed his political invincibility, making him the first sitting president to be assassinated in Haiti’s modern political history.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ 'Resident Evil: Village' and first-person video game immersion: Why hands create intense connection
~ Incels are surprisingly diverse but united by hate
~ With rising human drug use, a collateral rise of dogs ingesting cannabis and opioids
~ Ancient skulls show Anglo-Saxon identity was more cultural than genetic
~ What is cultural appropriation, and how does it differ from cultural appreciation?
~ Films made for Netflix look more like TV shows — here's the technical reason why
~ We found a new type of stellar explosion that could explain a 13-billion-year-old mystery of the Milky Way's elements
~ Cultural sensitivity or censorship? Lecturers are finding it difficult to talk about China in class
~ Should slaughterhouses have glass walls? The campaign for greater farm transparency goes to the High Court
~ Is it more infectious? Is it spreading in schools? This is what we know about the Delta variant and kids
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter