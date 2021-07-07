Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Slain Haitian president faced calls for resignation, sustained mass protests before killing

By Tamanisha John, Ph.D. Candidate of International Relations, Florida International University
Share this article
The assassination of Haitian Pres. Jovanel Moïse in his home outside Port-au-Prince ended a presidency that had plunged the already troubled nation deeper into crisis.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Yes, US states did get more money from Washington than they needed for COVID-19 relief
~ LIVE on July 13: “Indigenous+Digital: How young people are revitalizing their native languages on the internet
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Forcibly Displace Civilians
~ UK High Court grants limited permission for US to appeal Assange extradition ruling
~ Eswatini: Two journalists tortured by security forces
~ Attempt to murder Dutch reporter – “even in a country ranked 6th in the press freedom index!”
~ Attacks on 53 journalists is a major setback for press freedom in Georgia, RSF says
~ Living with COVID: is now the right time for England to lift all restrictions?
~ COVID: why we should stop testing in schools
~ UK offshore asylum plan is just another way of imposing forced movement on vulnerable people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter