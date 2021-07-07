Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Taliban Forcibly Displace Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghans carry the bodies of civilians killed during fighting between the Taliban and government security forces, in Badakhshan province, northern Afghanistan,  July 4, 2021.    © 2021 AP Photo/Nazim Qasmy (New York) – Taliban forces on the offensive across northern Afghanistan have forcibly displaced residents and burned homes as apparent retaliation for cooperating with the Afghan government, Human Rights Watch said today. Since May 2021, the Taliban have captured scores of district centers throughout the country, including an estimated 150 districts in Kunduz and…


