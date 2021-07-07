Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Eswatini: Two journalists tortured by security forces

By assistante Afrique
NewsAmid pro-democracy demonstrations in the kingdom over the past two weeks, journalists for a South African media organisation were arrested, detained and tortured by members of security forces. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) strongly condemns these repressive methods and expresses grave concern for journalists and media organisations working in the country.Journalists Magnificent Mndebele of South Africa and Cebelihle Mbuyisa of Eswatini suffered torture by suffocation at the hands of security fo


© Reporters without borders -


