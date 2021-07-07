Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Attempt to murder Dutch reporter – “even in a country ranked 6th in the press freedom index!”

By paulinea
NewsFollowing the arrests of three suspects in last night’s shooting attack on crime reporter Peter R. de Vries in the heart of Amsterdam, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Dutch authorities to conduct a swift and thorough investigation and to protect journalists who could be targeted by organised crime, so that this murder attempt does not have a chilling effect on journalism. Peter R. De Vries was badly injured in the attack, which occurred shortly after he participated in an RTL Boulevard TV program about a criminal case.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


