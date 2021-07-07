COVID: why we should stop testing in schools
By Dominic Wilkinson, Consultant Neonatologist and Professor of Ethics, University of Oxford
Jonathan Pugh, Research Fellow in Applied Moral Philosophy, University of Oxford
Julian Savulescu, Visiting Professor in Biomedical Ethics, Murdoch Children's Research Institute; Distinguished Visiting Professor in Law, University of Melbourne; Uehiro Chair in Practical Ethics, University of Oxford
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced the end of school “bubbles” in England from July 19, following the news that 375,000 children did not attend school for COVID-related reasons in June.
Under the current system, if a schoolchild becomes infected with the coronavirus, pupils who have been in close contact with them have to…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 7, 2021