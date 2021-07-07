Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID: why we should stop testing in schools

By Dominic Wilkinson, Consultant Neonatologist and Professor of Ethics, University of Oxford
Jonathan Pugh, Research Fellow in Applied Moral Philosophy, University of Oxford
Julian Savulescu, Visiting Professor in Biomedical Ethics, Murdoch Children's Research Institute; Distinguished Visiting Professor in Law, University of Melbourne; Uehiro Chair in Practical Ethics, University of Oxford
Share this article
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced the end of school “bubbles” in England from July 19, following the news that 375,000 children did not attend school for COVID-related reasons in June.

Under the current system, if a schoolchild becomes infected with the coronavirus, pupils who have been in close contact with them have to…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ UK High Court grants limited permission for US to appeal Assange extradition ruling
~ Eswatini: Two journalists tortured by security forces
~ Attempt to murder Dutch reporter – “even in a country ranked 6th in the press freedom index!”
~ Attacks on 53 journalists is a major setback for press freedom in Georgia, RSF says
~ Living with COVID: is now the right time for England to lift all restrictions?
~ UK offshore asylum plan is just another way of imposing forced movement on vulnerable people
~ Euro 2020: is this 'the greatest therapy session England ever had'?
~ July 19 'Freedom Day': Boris Johnson's biggest gamble is trusting the public
~ Nigeria's #ENDSARS protests: a window into how creative art can be an act of therapy
~ New Kiswahili science fiction award charts a path for African languages
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter