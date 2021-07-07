Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Euro 2020: is this 'the greatest therapy session England ever had'?

By James Rumbold, Senior Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Psychology, Course Leader for MSc Sport and Exercise Psychology (BPS-Accredited), Sheffield Hallam University
International football tournaments take us on a rollercoaster of emotions. After the stresses of the past 15 months, watching matches with friends can keep us on a more even keel.


