Human Rights Observatory

Online learning can be hard for students with disabilities: how to help

By Sindile Ngubane, Full Professor, University of South Africa
Nkosinathi Zongozzi, Lecturer, University of South Africa
Students with disability continue to face dire exclusion in education and there is an urgent need to provide inclusive education for them.


© The Conversation -


