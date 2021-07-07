Why nurse prescribers are crucial in the fight against antibiotic resistance
By Valerie Ness, Senior Lecturer Department of Nursing and Community Health, Glasgow Caledonian University
Jacqui Reilly, Professor Infection Prevention and Control, Glasgow Caledonian University
Kareena McAloney-Kocaman, Senior Lecturer in Applied Health Psychology, Glasgow Caledonian University
Kay Currie, Reader in Applied Health Research, Glasgow Caledonian University
Lesley Price, Professor and research co-lead of Safeguarding Health through Infection Prevention, Glasgow Caledonian University
With nurse prescribing expanding globally, it's important they are properly guided and supported when it comes to antibiotics and managing patient expectations.
